Paris Hilton Declares 'Free Britney' During Her Las Vegas Show After Britney Spears' Statement in Court

KTVB
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton is showing some love for Britney Spears. While performing a DJ set at the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the socialite sent a supportive shout-out to her pal. "We love you, Britney. Free Britney," 40-year-old Paris said, following Spears' explosive statement in court amid her ongoing...

www.ktvb.com
