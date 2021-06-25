Old Home Day Committee accepting sponsor forms and parade applications

GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee is currently accepting sponsorship forms to have your name listed in the Old Home Day program booklet and parade applications for the Old Home Day Parade to be held on Aug. 28. These forms are available at both Bank of NH locations in Gilford, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Gilford Branch, Franklin Savings Bank, Gilford Branch, the Gilford Library, the Gilford Town Hall, the Gilford Recreation Department Office and on the Parks and Recreation website at www.gilfordrec.com.