COVID-19 Devastates Children in Sub-Saharan Africa

Voice of America
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA - The U.N. children’s fund (UNICEF) says COVID-19 is having devastating consequences on millions of children in sub-Saharan Africa, as many become orphaned, making them vulnerable to many social ills. The region is in the throes of a full-blown third wave of COVID-19. Children are often not directly affected...

