On this episode of Act 3, we're talking about more casting news for "Knives Out 2" and a possible TV series based in the "Alien" franchise? Steven and Chandler argue over the merits of the Star Wars prequel films, and give a ranking on where they stand on the individual films in the series. And, the guys revisit twin films from recent history. That's films about a very similar topic or concept that are released around the same time. Also Chandler does a ton of voice work on this episode, so if you're a fan of the impressions, click that play button!