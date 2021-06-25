‘Nobody’s gonna know’: Where did the viral TikTok audio come from?
Some TikTok audios are immediately written into the hall of fame, seemingly declared as okay to use forever and ever until the app eventually crumbles into dust – and a good example of this is the “nobody’s gonna know” TikTok audio. We’ve experienced it with the “oh no” song that refuses to die, just as we have with the “step on the gas” one, but it seems like not a day goes by when you don’t hear “nobody’s gonna know… oh my god!” on the app.thetab.com