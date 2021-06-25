‘Nobody’s gonna know’: Where did the viral TikTok audio come from?

In a new interview with "On The Road To Rock", former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens spoke about how he adapted to strict COVID-related rules and regulations during the coronavirus crisis. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Listen, it is what it is, whatever you think about it. My girlfriend [went to] New York for two months [as a paramedic] and worked when COVID first started, and she's never seen anything like it. So she's experienced this firsthand. But you know what it is? My thing was this: let's just get through it; let's do whatever we have to do to get through it.