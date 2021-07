We’re nearing the halfway point of the sprinkling season now, so it’s a good time to check the operation of your system. Most of us sprinkle early in the morning, so we never have a chance to see it in action. Sprinkler heads get bumped and tweaked all season long as you mow the lawn, so you may be surprised to see that some heads are broken and produce a small geyser or are stuck and don’t pop up at all. And some might also be pointing in the wrong direction — spraying against the deck, fence, siding, foundation or into a window well.