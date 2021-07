We’ve fact-checked President Biden more than any other politician in the first six months of 2021, but scrutiny of his words apparently does not command the same attention from readers as examination of President Donald Trump’s utterances did. Only one fact check of Biden made it into the list of the 10 most-read fact checks thus far this year. (We include only full-fledged fact checks in this tally. Otherwise, a list of Biden’s false or misleading statements in the first 100 days and a roundup of a March address to the nation would have made the cut.)