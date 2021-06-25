Cancel
Grove, OK

Booth space open for Grand Lake Summer Expo

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 16 days ago

GROVE, Okla. — The inaugural Grand Lake Summer Expo, sponsored by the Grand Lake Association, will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main St.

The event will host more than 50 vendor booths featuring arts and crafts, home items, food, wine and more. Booth space is available for $50 to $75. Exhibitor applications are available at GrandLakeFun.com or by emailing kim@glaok.com.

Admission to the expo is free and open to the public.

Community Policy
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
