Booth space open for Grand Lake Summer Expo

GROVE, Okla. — The inaugural Grand Lake Summer Expo, sponsored by the Grand Lake Association, will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main St.

The event will host more than 50 vendor booths featuring arts and crafts, home items, food, wine and more. Booth space is available for $50 to $75. Exhibitor applications are available at GrandLakeFun.com or by emailing kim@glaok.com.

Admission to the expo is free and open to the public.