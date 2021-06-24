Cancel
A New Study Suggests Dinosaurs Might Not Have Been As Cold-Blooded As We Thought

NPR
 18 days ago

Dinosaurs are often depicted as large beasts roaming through tropical forests or across hot deserts — and the humid jungle of Jurassic Park may have gone a long way to solidify those images. But a study out today in the journal Current Biology contradicts those ideas. It suggests that these...

text.npr.org
#Dinosaur Fossils#Dinosaurs#Deserts#Blood#Current Biology#Florida State University#Npr#The University Of Alaska#Adelphi University
