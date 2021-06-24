County to create commission to look into historic cemetery

Fort Bend County will create a committee to look at what to do with a Sugar Land cemetery that has ties back to a community founded by freed slaves in the 1870s. County commissioners approved to set up a committee to see what could be done to preserve the Thompson Chapel cemetery, which is located in New Territory. The cemetery is all that remains of a 100-acre plot of land established by freed African-Americans years after the end of the Civil War — 12 years after Juneteenth.