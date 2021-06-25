Cancel
Natera and BGI Genomics BGI/Natera Signatera Assay

360dx.com
 16 days ago

Natera and BGI Genomics have launched the BGI/Natera Signatera Assay in China, making it available to biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians. Natera's Signatera assay, which has been utilized to identify molecular residual disease earlier than standard imaging in clinical studies of non-small cell lung, bladder, breast and colorectal cancers, is being offered in China in partnership with BGI under the Chinese brand name Hua Jian Wei. The assay can help facilitate innovative trial design and enable biopharmaceutical researchers to make better informed and more timely decisions. Pharmaceutical companies can access this assay in China through the BGI-Natera partnership.

www.360dx.com
