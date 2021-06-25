Cancel
Economy

New businesses starts hit record high in 2020, thanks to internet

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 16 days ago

The number of entrepreneurs starting new businesses hit a record high in 2020, despite the pandemic’s effects on the economy, Axios reports. An analysis by University of Maryland economist John Haltiwanger shows that one reason why new businesses opened in droves is because it was easier to start a business last year than it was in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. Business owners can now sell goods or services online more readily, Haltiwanger’s research shows.

