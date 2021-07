While the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency offers a lot of benefits, there are a few downsides. One of the most debated topics, as of the time of writing, is the question of whether Bitcoin can be scaled or can increase its transaction capacity. A one-megabyte block in Bitcoin implies that the daily transaction capacity is less than 500,000. The consequence of this level of transaction is that the fees have increased rapidly over time. The implementation of Segwit, a promising technology, could lead to a four times increase of this daily transaction capacity, yet there seems to be a strict limit on the number of transactions the Bitcoin blockchain can process, owing to the decentralized nature of the network.