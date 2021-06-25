Minor leagues: Roeder only active former UC player

Former Porter Ridge High pitcher Josh Roeder is currently the only former Union County player actively competing in the minor leagues this season. Roeder is currently playing for Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, a binational team that splits its home games between Mexico and Laredo, Texas. Roeder last pitched Thursday night in Game 2 of a double-header and picked up the win after allowing five hits and one run while striking out four over 5.1 innings pitched.