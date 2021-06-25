Arrest made in connection to the shooting death of a woman earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Marshal Service arrested 34-year-old Paris Toler- Anderson in San Antonio, Texas Thursday on charges of murder in the first degree. Toler-Anderson was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 51-year-old Gwendolyn Watson at Woody’s Bar and Grill at Pikes Peak and Academy on June 17th. The investigation is still ongoing, and CSPD is asking anyone who may have information to give them a call.