15-year-old ‘Mixed-ish’ actress Trinitee Stokes becomes Emerson’s youngest student

By Campbell Parish
Berkeley Beacon
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt just 15 years old, actress Trinitee Stokes is set to make history as the youngest student ever to attend Emerson. Stokes, who starred in TV shows “K.C. Undercover” and “Mixed-Ish” plans to major in political communication and add a minor in public diplomacy with one of her goals of becoming a diplomat. Stokes said she began acting at just three years old, and was homeschooled by an on-set teacher and her mother, Kia.

berkeleybeacon.com
