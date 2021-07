Which came first, the cookie or the egg? During pandemic times, a lot of folks coped with the challenges of isolation by either welcoming new animals into their lives or baking up a storm. Alessandra Hagerty did both, and even managed to parlay a business out of her new hobbies. Last summer, Hagerty brought home eight chicks to raise for eggs. Right about then, she set out to create the perfect chocolate chip cookie. The one thing she knew for sure was that she would use the eggs plucked daily from the family’s backyard. From there, she experimented with a multitude of recipes, using various combinations, different brands of ingredients, modifying her methods as she went along (room-temperature versus cold butter, etc). Many trials later, she finally came up with the ultimate cookie, and the business Chappy Chips was born.