Rick Roberts: Will The Thugs Think The Derek Chauvin Verdict Is Enough?
We heard the verdict from the Derek Chauvin trial: 22 1/2 years. The judge added 10 years onto the normal sentence because Chauvin held a “position of responsibility.” But we know the race hustlers and poverty pimps are looking to drive a wedge between us. Will the BLM/Antifa thugs accept the verdict as fair? Would any verdict be fair to them? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)www.wbap.com