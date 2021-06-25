Cancel
Public Safety

Rick Roberts: Will The Thugs Think The Derek Chauvin Verdict Is Enough?

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe heard the verdict from the Derek Chauvin trial: 22 1/2 years. The judge added 10 years onto the normal sentence because Chauvin held a “position of responsibility.” But we know the race hustlers and poverty pimps are looking to drive a wedge between us. Will the BLM/Antifa thugs accept the verdict as fair? Would any verdict be fair to them? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

#Thugs#The Verdict#Blm#Antifa#Wfaa
