Factbox-What's in the U.S. Senate's $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan?

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday embraced a bipartisan Senate deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-meet-with-bipartisan-senators-discuss-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects, building roads, bridges and highways and helping stimulate the economy. Here are some of the details of the bipartisan framework released by the White House,...

