Factbox-What's in the U.S. Senate's $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday embraced a bipartisan Senate deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-meet-with-bipartisan-senators-discuss-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects, building roads, bridges and highways and helping stimulate the economy. Here are some of the details of the bipartisan framework released by the White House,...www.usnews.com