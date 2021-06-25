Cancel
Nebraska State

McKewon: Who will be Nebraska's next athletic director? Some names to consider

By Sam McKewon
Omaha.com
 16 days ago

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos is out. Who’s next? A look at some potential candidates in alphabetical order:. Trev Alberts, UNO athletic director: He didn’t get the job in 2012 or 2017, but did he even want it? Nebraska's only Butkus Award winner is clearly going to be on any list for A.D., but he has long seemed content at UNO. Is this his time at NU? Alberts can see eye-to-eye with Scott Frost on football as they’re both Midwestern family guys who played for Tom Osborne. He’s also a contemporary of Fred Hoiberg. Is that enough to be part of the inner circle?

