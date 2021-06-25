Cancel
Kokomo, IN

Business briefs, June 26, 2021

By From staff reports
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 16 days ago

Pair achieve Circle of Success recognition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OhAx_0afXb94A00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iy5WF_0afXb94A00

Graig A. Huber and Joseph K. Kaiser, both private wealth advisers with Kaiser, Huber & Associates, which is a practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, have qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for the achievement.

To earn this achievement, Huber and Kaiser established themselves as the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction, according to a news release from the company.

Huber has 21 years of experience in the financial services industry and Kaiser has 38 years of experience.

For more information, contact Huber or Kaiser at 765-453-3648 or visit the Ameriprise office at 217 Southway Blvd. East, Suite 105, Kokomo.

New dentist joins Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo

Dr. Melissa Jarrell recently announced that Dr. Hannah White has joined Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo. White will be seeing patients from Monday through Friday starting mid-July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cqus7_0afXb94A00

“I’m very excited to welcome Dr. Hannah White to our team,” Dr. Melissa Jarrell said. “She provides a great blend of topnotch clinical education, knowledge and a strong passion for helping people. I know you will love Dr. White and she will provide the excellent care and compassion you are accustomed to in our office.”

White graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 2020 where she was elected to Omicron Kappa Upsilon (the Highest Dental Academic Achievement Award). She also served for four years as a board member of the Student Outreach Clinic, a student-run clinic that provides free dental care to underserved populations of Indiana, according to a recent news release from the company.

Since graduating, White has completed an advanced general practice residency program at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. There, she received specialty training in implants, esthetics and hospital dentistry.

She is a current member of the American Dental Association and the Indiana Dental Association. In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her husband and their French bulldog, running and baking for friends and family.

For more information, call for765-453-4369 or visit the office at 5111 Clinton Dr., Kokomo, or their website at www.jarrelldentistry.com.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels to honor service industry workers

Ben’s Soft Pretzels recently announced July’s World Pretzel Domination promotion “Salute to Service.”

The promotion is an effort to reward all of the men and women in the service industry with a free pretzel certificate that can be used for an original jumbo soft pretzel at all participating stores, according to a recent news release from the company. When a customer visits a participating store, for every $5 spent they will receive a “Salute to Service” free pretzel certificate to be given to someone that they feel is deserving of this amazing award.

Every certificate will have a space to write a thank you note for great service.

“It is time we recognize the hard working people who make our lives a better place everyday,” explained Brian Krider, co-founder and COO of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. “In today’s retail climate they are getting the berries from everyone. They show up for work when their teammates might not and try to survive without frustrating the customers. We have seen a tremendous uptick in hostility to front line workers at stores and we think that this is a small reward, just to say thanks, it makes sense.”

The certificates are aimed to be given to those who serve the community in any service industry. Some of the obvious careers in service are restaurant employees, cashiers, trash collectors, first responders, librarians, teachers, coaches, landscapers and many more professions. The certificates for use will expire Aug. 31 but Ben’s will be giving certificates out until July 31.

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
