Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Wendy Williams under fire for saying ‘death to’ Britney Spears’ parents after singer’s court testimony

By Melissa Roberto
foxwilmington.com
 16 days ago

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears‘ parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer’s court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.

foxwilmington.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Times#Britneyspears#Bessemer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Wendy Williams Under Fire For Segment on Dead TikTok Star

Wendy Williams is once again causing controversy, and viewers are calling for her talk show to be cancelled!. On Wednesday, the host discussed deceased TikTok star Swavy and his death and griped about him having more followers than her on the social media platform. Williams mentioned how the 19-year-old dancer and influencer was murdered on Monday morning after she claimed nobody in her studio audience knew who he was and her producer Norman Baker noted she had more followers on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
MusicPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Net Worth Is Shockingly Low for Being the Queen of Pop Since 1999

When pop legend Britney Spears spoke out against father Jamie Spears during a conservatorship hearing on June 23, the public was stunned to hear the singer finally reveal her truth. After alleging that her family has forced her into a “traumatizing” 13-year arrangement akin to “sex trafficking” in which every aspect of her life — including her finances — were controlled by a third party, Britney has left fans wondering how much money she really has following over 20 years in the music industry.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
Hawaii StateGossip Cop

Report: Britney Spears Secretly Married In Hawaii Amid Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears finally voiced her thoughts on her conservatorship case. Now, one tabloid is claiming the “Circus” singer could be using her time away on vacation in Hawaii to get engaged to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari. Gossip Cop investigates. Britney Spears’ Hawaii Proposal?. After her explosive testimony, Woman’s Day is...
CelebritiesPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jamie Lynn Spears after Britney's testimony: 'I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag'

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence after her sister, Britney Spears, testified last week, saying she loves and supports her older sister. The younger Spears, who became the trustee of Britney Spears's assets in August 2020, said she kept quiet until her sister — whom Jamie Lynn Spears said she has only "loved, adored, and supported" — could publicly share her story during testimony on Wednesday.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Tabitha Brown Fires Back After Wendy Williams Drags Her Marriage

"Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I'm so sorry," the actress began the clapback of all clapbacks. Tabitha Brown remained calm and cool as she expertly clapped back at Wendy Williams after the TV host dragged Brown's relationship with her husband. During the "Hot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy