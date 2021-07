Spare heir status aside, Prince Harry seems to feel that it was Prince William who got the short end of the birth-order stick. Whether it was being allowed to go off to pilot helicopters in a war zone ("There is a bit of jealousy," he said in 2013) or last year's "step back" from the family fold's tight clutches while his older brother remained "trapped," as he put it, over the years Harry has let it be known that he's perfectly content to not have the future of the British monarchy resting on his shoulders.