Jack Ingram passes away at age 84

By Staff Report
mrn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Ingram, winner of five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races during his career, has died. The Avery‘s Creek, North Carolina, native and 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee was 84. Ingram was a force in NASCAR Sportsman competition during the 1970s, winning championships in 1972, ’73 and ’74....

www.mrn.com
