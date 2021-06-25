Cancel
Harvick ready for Pocono double

By Pete Pistone
Kevin Harvick is looking forward to having two shots to score his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The 2.5-mile triangular track will host a pair of Cup Series points races for the second straight year. Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN) will be followed by Sunday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN). Harvick won one of the pair of races last year at the Pocono doubleheader and the Stewart-Haas Racing driver is a fan of the concept at the place known as the “Tricky Triangle.”

