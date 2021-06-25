A View From Lick Skillet: Juneteenth & Emancipation Proclamation facts

Gentle reader, one day last week, a prominent lady historian named Annette Gordon Reed, appeared on the PBS News-Hour. During her interview she made one observation which struck us as singularly appropriate for the present day. Since we did not makes notes, we must paraphrase her remarks, but, as we recall, she said something to the effect that every social group eventually acquired or discovered its own mythology, which it held to reflect truth, whether it did or not, and the members of that group were usually prepared to fight to defend the validity of this, their own mythology.