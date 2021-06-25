23rd MLB team reaches 85% COVID vaccinations as shots slow

Color on cleats simply wasn’t an option for Alex Katz as a pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization in 2017. The Major League Baseball rules were so strict that the team colors of black and white were all he could don—he remembers being told to Sharpie in white areas on his cleats to make them fully black. But when Katz was selected to play for Israel as part of the World Baseball Classic that same year, the world of colorful cleats opened up. And after customizing his first pair of baseball cleats for that tournament, it launched the idea of creating his Stadium Custom Kicks business, now featuring over 350 MLB clients.