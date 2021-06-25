WIMBLEDON 2021: Serena Williams takes another shot at No. 24
The AP takes a look at some of the women to watch at Wimbledon in 2021. Play begins Monday on the grass courts of the All England Club. The field includes 23-time Grand Slam title winner Serena Williams, No. 1 seed Ash Barty and 17-year-old American Coco Gauff. Williams has won Wimbledon seven times and was the runner-up each of the last two times it was held. The tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Among the other past champions in the field is Petra Kvitova. The Czech left-hander won the tournament in 2011 and 2014.