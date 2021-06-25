Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

GOP Ohio lawmakers move to pass transgender girl sports ban

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Ohio have moved to approve a bill banning transgender girls from participating in female sports teams in high school or college. The proposal, titled the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require schools and higher education institutions in the state to designate “separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.” The bills’ sponsors say it is an effort to maintain fairness and protect the integrity in women’s sports in Ohio. The association governing Ohio school sports say there are no examples of transgender girls causing issues in competition. House Republicans on Thursday added the ban to a bill that would allow college athletes to receive compensation.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Women#School Sports#Lawmakers#Sports In Ohio#Gop#Ap#House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden fires Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul

President Biden fired Trump-era Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul Friday morning, for undermining and politicizing Social Security benefits, according to a White House official. The president asked for Saul's and Deputy Commissioner David Black's resignation, the official said. Black agreed to resign, but Saul refused, so he was notified that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy