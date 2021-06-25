Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Top 6 Reasons You Can Benefit from a Custom Software Solution

By Renee Johnson
The Tech Report& LLC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development of a custom software solution to address an everyday business need used to be too expensive for the average business owner. That’s no longer the case. As technology is changing every single day, the world of business is evolving as well. Today’s business owner has to recognize the importance of keeping up with the rest of the world. Fortunately, the expanded use of software development services has filtered down to small- and medium-sized businesses.

techreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Software#Software Development#Solution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy