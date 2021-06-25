Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

New LSU baseball coach says job 'opportunity of my lifetime'

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson says his move from Arizona to the Tigers is the opportunity of his lifetime. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward, who announced the hiring on Friday, says Johnson's “track record of postseason success, explosive lineups and highly-ranked recruiting classes set him apart.” The 44-year-old Johnson has spent the past six seasons at Arizona and twice coached the Wildcats to the College World Series. Arizona led the nation this season in hits and led the Pac-12 in runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs, walks, batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, and extra base hits.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Baseball Coach#Recruiting#Lsu#Ap#Tigers#The College World Series#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

Watch: LSU Baseball Welcomes Coach Jay Johnson to Alex Box Stadium

Paul Mainieri's office was bare, the hallways empty and yet Alex Box had new life to it as the Tigers' 15-year coach was there to welcome Jay Johnson to Baton Rouge. The video definitely symbolizes the passing of the torch for the most prestigious college baseball program in the country. Johnson touched down in Louisiana on Saturday and started to get a lay of the land that will be his new home as he hopes to lead LSU back to Omaha.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
Durant, OKThe Ada News

Former Vanoss baseball coach is back as the new softball coach

VANOSS — Jacob Grace made the decision to return to Vanoss as the new head softball coach so he could watch more softball. Grace said the move will free up more time to watch his daughter Jaylee, a fifth-grader, play softball on the weekends with her travel team. And of course, he’ll be coaching her throughout her career at Vanoss. Grace has been the head baseball coach at Durant High School for the past three years.
Baton Rouge, LAHouma Courier

LSU new baseball coach Jay Johnson lands at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE - LSU new baseball coach Jay Johnson landed at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Saturday afternoon — one day after the school confirmed he had been hired away from Arizona. Johnson will be introduced at a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Alex Box Stadium's Champions Club. Fans...
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Fans can hear from new LSU baseball coach Monday night

BATON ROUGE -- A picture of Jay Johnson next to his name is already on display on a large jumbotron at Alex Box Stadium. Johnson will be introduced as the head baseball coach Monday night inside the stadium, making his remarks around 5 p.m. Fans can watch in-person in the stands. There will be a press conference streamed beforehand starting at 4:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Rabalais: 'Next generation' LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson embraces mandate to win big

Every coach’s introductory news conference is filled with enough optimistic chatter to lift a hot air balloon off the ground. Monday’s big event to welcome new LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson was no different in that respect. LSU interim president Tom Galligan and athletic director Scott Woodward took to the podium to tell the world why Johnson is The Man. Johnson, in turn, did his level best to be deferential to LSU baseball’s “Two Wise Men” sitting in the front row next to Johnson’s wife Maureen: just retired coach Paul Mainieri and living legend Skip Bertman. And there was the added spectacle of Johnson taking the field in Alex Box Stadium for a Q and A with fans amid a shower of pyrotechnics.
California StateDaily Breeze

Cal State Fullerton baseball tabs Jason Dietrich as new coach

Cal State Fullerton is turning to a familiar face to try to turn around its tradition-rich baseball program. The Titans on Wednesday will introduce Jason Dietrich as their new head coach at a 1 p.m. news conference at Goodwin Field. One of the most well-respected pitching coaches in college baseball, Dietrich was the pitching coach at CSF from 2013-16 before stints at Oregon and East Carolina, where he spent the last two seasons.
Terrebonne Parish, LADaily Comet

Terrebonne hires new coaches for baseball and girls basketball

Terrebonne High School has announced new head coaches for its baseball and girls basketball teams. Terrebonne athletics director Scott Gauthreaux said the school has hired Camron Pierce as its new head baseball coach and Andrea Orgeron as its new head girls basketball coach. Pierce is a 2009 Zachary High graduate...
MLBPosted by
BamaCentral

Preview: Alabama Baseball at the 2021 MLB Draft

While the 2021 season didn't quite live up to expectations for Alabama baseball due to multiple injuries to crucial players, the road is far from its end for several members of the Crimson Tide. On Sunday, Major League Baseball hosts the 2021 MLB Draft. Usually held in June, the annual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy