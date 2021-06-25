New LSU baseball coach says job 'opportunity of my lifetime'

Every coach’s introductory news conference is filled with enough optimistic chatter to lift a hot air balloon off the ground. Monday’s big event to welcome new LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson was no different in that respect. LSU interim president Tom Galligan and athletic director Scott Woodward took to the podium to tell the world why Johnson is The Man. Johnson, in turn, did his level best to be deferential to LSU baseball’s “Two Wise Men” sitting in the front row next to Johnson’s wife Maureen: just retired coach Paul Mainieri and living legend Skip Bertman. And there was the added spectacle of Johnson taking the field in Alex Box Stadium for a Q and A with fans amid a shower of pyrotechnics.