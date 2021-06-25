Cancel
Soccer

France names Thauvin, Gignac to Olympic squad

 16 days ago

PARIS (AP) — France has named World Cup winner Florian Thauvin and veteran striker André-Pierre Gignac to its Olympic soccer team. Coach Sylvain Ripoll also selected 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes, and Arsenal defender William Saliba who was on loan to Nice last season. The 16 men’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics can select three over-age players in their rosters. The lineup includes Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Spain. Men’s soccer kicks off ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony in Tokyo. France plays Mexico on July 22.

William Saliba
Florian Thauvin
#France#Ap#Arsenal
Spain
Soccer
Europe
Germany
Tokyo, JP
Brazil
Argentina
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
