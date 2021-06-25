Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon State Police partner in efforts to stop excessive speeding

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
Posted by 
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 16 days ago

SALEM — The Oregon State Police Department is joining 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and police forces across 12 states to limit excessive speeding accidents.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition will conduct an excessive speed enforcement safety campaign June 25-27. The goal of the WSTSC campaign is to decrease roadway deaths related to speeding.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic on roadways decreased significantly. However, drivers who did take the roads frequently during the pandemic contributed to a significant increase in roadway deaths due to excessive speeding. The WSTSC is joining forces to face this trend head-on and focus on educating the public about the risk involved in driving at an unsafe speed.

The WSTSC includes the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Oregon State Police.

Excessive speeding reduces reaction times and a vehicle’s stopping distance, causing hazards in the case of an accident. According to the National Safety Council, 26% of traffic fatalities in 2019 were related to excessive speeding.

The coalition is choosing to focus on the issue of excessive speeding at the beginning of the summer, when travel and tourism begin to increase significantly.

The WSTSC hopes that the focus on excessive speeding will eliminate deaths due to speeding, especially over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
298
Followers
108
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Police#Colorado State Patrol#California Highway Patrol#Nevada Highway Patrol#Salem#Wstsc#Idaho State Police#Montana Highway Patrol#Washington State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
SoccerPosted by
Fox News

Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major intestinal surgery last week, greeting well-wishers as he stood for 10 minutes on a hospital balcony, thanking the many people praying for his recovery and endorsing health care for all as a "previous thing." Francis, 84, has been steadily...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Two firefighters die in Arizona plane crash

Two Arizona firefighters died in a plane crash on Saturday while they were responding to a wildfire that started one day earlier. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon during an aerial reconnaissance and command and control mission around what has been dubbed the Cedar Basin Fire. The Bureau of Land...

Comments / 0

Community Policy