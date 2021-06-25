Oregon State Police partner in efforts to stop excessive speeding

SALEM — The Oregon State Police Department is joining 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and police forces across 12 states to limit excessive speeding accidents.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition will conduct an excessive speed enforcement safety campaign June 25-27. The goal of the WSTSC campaign is to decrease roadway deaths related to speeding.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic on roadways decreased significantly. However, drivers who did take the roads frequently during the pandemic contributed to a significant increase in roadway deaths due to excessive speeding. The WSTSC is joining forces to face this trend head-on and focus on educating the public about the risk involved in driving at an unsafe speed.

The WSTSC includes the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Oregon State Police.

Excessive speeding reduces reaction times and a vehicle’s stopping distance, causing hazards in the case of an accident. According to the National Safety Council, 26% of traffic fatalities in 2019 were related to excessive speeding.

The coalition is choosing to focus on the issue of excessive speeding at the beginning of the summer, when travel and tourism begin to increase significantly.

The WSTSC hopes that the focus on excessive speeding will eliminate deaths due to speeding, especially over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.