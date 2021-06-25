Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky full live results and highlights

A welterweight bout between Tim Means and Nicolas Dalby is taking place now (Friday, June 25, 2021) on the UFC Vegas 30 main card. Means lands a head kick. Both fighters are swinging early with reckless abandon! Dalby clinches Means but gets judo thrown by Means. Means passes to side control. Dalby is breathing heavy as he continues to be controlled by Means. Dalby eventually gets to his feet and separates. Means connects with a leg kick. Both fighters clinch up with Means against the fence. Means lands a knee before they separate. Dalby has a cut over his right eye. Means lands a nice combination as he drops Dalby with a left hand. However, he clinches Dalby up against the fence soon after. They separate. Dalby fails with a takedown attempt as the round ends.