Avanti Frozen Foods Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
 15 days ago

Censea, Hannaford, Open acres, Honest catch, COS and others. Frozen shrimp, cooked, peeled and deveined (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, with an abundance of caution, is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

www.fda.gov
