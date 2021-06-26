Avanti Frozen Foods Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk

Multiple brands of frozen cooked shrimp are being recalled after the Food and Drug Administration reported a potential salmonella contamination, according to Delish. So far, six people across the country have reported illnesses in connection to the recall. According to the FDA, the affected products were in circulation across the country from late December 2020 to late February 2021, which means if you bought a bag of frozen shrimp in the last year, you should stop whatever you're doing and go take a look at it (but please don't put it anywhere near your mouth).