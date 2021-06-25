In the transition from pop-up to in-person, new Blotto pizza joint and market perfectly timed for Capitol Hill’s reopening

THURSDAY UPDATE: The Root will reopen Saturday instead of the target date of Friday, the restaurant posted on Facebook. We now have a September opening target for Jess’s Chicken, 10907 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, in what for three decades had been Black Angus (forced to decamp in March 2020, thereafter moving back to its previous home, West Markham and Van Buren streets). The menu will feature chicken, of course, including fried chicken, nuggets, chicken salad and chicken sandwiches, plus hand-cut fries — not surprising, since, as we previously reported, Jess’s comes from the Bubbus family, the same folks who serve hand-cut fries at David’s Burgers. The exterior is basically complete; the interior, not so much. Other “nuggets” we’ve discovered: A company spokesman says it’ll have a three-lane drive-thru (as was the case with Black Angus, they’re anticipating drive-thru customers will provide a significant portion of their business) and that, as with David’s Burgers, it will operate Monday-Saturday and close Sunday.