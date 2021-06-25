Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

In the transition from pop-up to in-person, new Blotto pizza joint and market perfectly timed for Capitol Hill’s reopening

By jseattle
capitolhillseattle.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many Capitol Hill restaurants going with the tides and flows of the pandemic growth of app services and streamlined takeout, new Capitol Hill cornershop and pizza joint Blotto is refreshingly cattywompus. Blotto serves pizza just three days a week — Thursday, Friday, and Saturday — starting at 5 PM...

www.capitolhillseattle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Shop#Pizza Dough#Pizza Place#Food Drink#Capitol Hill#Chs#Blotto#Chinese#Greek#Buildout#Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Rome, GAhometownheadlines.com

Business: Rome’s Restaurant news for July. From Chicken to Mexican, new options popping up around the mall.

If you crave a chicken biscuit in the morning, good news. Truett’s Chick-fil-a at the Mall will begin serving breakfast July 5 at 7 a.m. – curbside pickup only through 9 a.m. At 9 a.m. you can also pick up your breakfast inside, and dine in. We checked the app this afternoon, and though the Mt. Berry location still shows an opening time of 10 a.m. for tomorrow, Facebook is telling us breakfast is happening earlier.
Seattle, WAcapitolhillseattle.com

‘Indian-inspired soft serve’ to the rescue? Capitol Hill’s Spice Waala introducing new frozen treat

Some of Capitol Hill’s culinary minds are hard at work developing new cold treats to help save us from Seattle’s 2021 heat wave. In its three years on 15th Ave E, Spice Waala has already helped to change how we think of Indian food on Capitol Hill. Just in time for the heat wave, Spice Waala is ready to introduce Indian-inspired soft serve staring Friday exclusively at its Capitol Hill location:
Restaurantscapitolhillseattle.com

Jeepney’s is Capitol Hill’s best Filipino walk-up counter — before, during, and after the pandemic

The best Filipino food on Capitol Hill has been right in front of you for years. Knee High Stocking Company has been on the Hill for fifteen years, and since the summer of 2018, Jeepney has been serving the full menu that is available at Knee High, just in to-go boxes from a walk-up window out front. Pamela Carpio is a co-founder and owner of Knee High Stocking Company and has been serving up her special mix of “American comfort food with Filipino flavors and ingredients” for years. Self taught, Carpio runs the business of the kitchen but isn’t afraid of taking over the cooking. “I’m not trying to be traditional, I’m not trying to be cool, I just want the plates to come back clean. That’s my main goal.”
RestaurantsGazette

NEWS | Fargo's Pizza reopens

The Old West-themed Fargo’s Pizza reopened to a throng of familiar faces Friday afternoon, after a six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Video by Esteban Candelaria)
Food & Drinks614now.com

Frozen treats kick off North Market Bridge Park’s pop-up program

To that end, North Market Bridge Park has added a long-term pop-up program called marketSHARE. According to a release, the first vendor is Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops. “Cody’s concept lines up wonderfully with our mission at North Market,” said North Market Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to host Rime Time for the summer and hope to keep the relationship going into the future. We know our guests will love his handcrafted pops all summer!”
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

Fargo’s Pizza to reopen for business July 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ favorite Victorian-meets-Western themed pizza is back!. A staple of the city for nearly 50 years, Springs residents were stunned in December to learn the restaurant was shutting its doors indefinitely while it tried to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. “With ongoing COVID restrictions, it’s...
RestaurantsMySanAntonio

New pizza joint near Medical Center hosts grand opening this month

With “Pizza fixes everything” literally written on its walls, an upcoming pizzeria is set to come through for anyone who loves a good pizza pie. Local foodies will soon have another option for a cheesy slice of pizza when Romans Pizza celebrates its grand opening later this month on Monday, July 19. The upcoming spot will offer pizzas – ranging in size from 12 inches to 28 inches – with the standard toppings you know and love as well as a variety of sauces, including Alfredo, garlic, and olive oil.
Akron, OHwksu.org

New Pop-Up Restaurant at Lock 3 Showcases Cuisine from Around Akron

Akron’s Lock 3 has launched a summer-long pop-up restaurant intended to show off the diverse culinary talents of the city. The No-Hi Pop-Up is in partnership with the North Akron Community Development Corporation. Every week it will feature a different local vendor or culinary artist. CDC Operating Director Justin Chenault...
Denver, COWestword

No, Capitol Hill Isn't Getting A New Brewery...

Given Denver's intensely competitive brewery culture, it's no wonder that the signs displayed outside a gated mansion at 709 Clarkson Street have been getting a lot of attention recently. "Zang Brewing Co." read the large orange letters of one, perched above an outdoor seating area. "Zang Mansion: The Original King of Beers," say the black letters of a more reserved sign.
Little Rock, ARnwaonline.com

RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Jess’s aims at September opening; The Root to fully reopen

THURSDAY UPDATE: The Root will reopen Saturday instead of the target date of Friday, the restaurant posted on Facebook. We now have a September opening target for Jess’s Chicken, 10907 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, in what for three decades had been Black Angus (forced to decamp in March 2020, thereafter moving back to its previous home, West Markham and Van Buren streets). The menu will feature chicken, of course, including fried chicken, nuggets, chicken salad and chicken sandwiches, plus hand-cut fries — not surprising, since, as we previously reported, Jess’s comes from the Bubbus family, the same folks who serve hand-cut fries at David’s Burgers. The exterior is basically complete; the interior, not so much. Other “nuggets” we’ve discovered: A company spokesman says it’ll have a three-lane drive-thru (as was the case with Black Angus, they’re anticipating drive-thru customers will provide a significant portion of their business) and that, as with David’s Burgers, it will operate Monday-Saturday and close Sunday.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

La Strega hosts pop up fish market

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local Summerlin restaurant, La Strega, hosted a pop-up fish market on Sunday, June 27. Visitors were able to browse through the Italian restaurant's selection of raw seafood, broths, and accouterments. Paninis and pizzas were also available in limited quantities alongside a full list of wines and handcrafted cocktails.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Akron’s Lock 3 to offer food from NoHi Pop-Up restaurant at summer events

AKRON, Ohio – Lock 3 is partnering with the North Akron Community Development Corporation’s NoHi Pop-Up restaurant to offer food at its events this summer. The Lock 3 restaurant is an extension of the NoHi Pop-Up restaurant in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood, which features a different food artist every weekend. Similarly, the Lock 3 NoHi restaurant will feature unique food at affordable prices made by local entrepreneurs on a rotating basis.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Fargo's Pizza reopens to huge crowd after six-month hiatus

The Old West-themed Fargo’s Pizza reopened to a throng of familiar faces Friday afternoon, after a six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s wonderful,” general manager Al Martinez said about the pizzeria’s reopening. “I’ve been coming here since I was 8, and I think that’s a common bond between generations.”
Southborough, MAWicked Local

Permanent pop-up: The Donut Stand reopens in Vin Bin's Southborough shop

SOUTHBOROUGH — After months of setting up pop-up locations throughout MetroWest, The Donut Stand is back at a brick-and-mortar location inside The Vin Bin's Southborough location, overlooking the Sudbury reservoir on Rte. 9. “Usually, if we get here at 8:30, there’s already a line,” said Rob Nelson, a Framingham resident...
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Words Spreading Like Wildflowers

Arlo Restaurant in SLC’s Sauciest Neighborhood- Capitol Hill

“Oh my gosh, it was so enjoyable to put something nice on and go out somewhere without the kids,” my wife told me when we got home. The pandemic has been hard on everyone, and if you are vaccinated, you should go out, see the world again and find out what has changed. Arlo Restaurant is a fine first choice. This restaurant opened during the pandemic last November, in the location where “Em’s Restaurant” used to be. The new owner named Milo was a chef at Em’s, and has made the place his own. He completed a beautiful remodel and is showcasing his skills with sauces and worldly farm fresh flavors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy