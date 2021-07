When you’re a kid, Independence Day is a recipe for the kind of fun that only rolls around once a year: a holiday filled with small-town parades, fireworks displays, spending time with family and friends, sparklers and lots of food. But under these festivities, there’s a higher risk for injury tied to some of these activities. According to a Pew Research Center report, the Fourth of July is the most dangerous holiday in the U.S., with thousands more patients visiting emergency rooms than on an average day. But with a little planning, you can give your kids a safe and healthy July 4.