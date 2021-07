Surfeside, FL…Below is the latest press conference on the condo collapse in Florida. Local state & federal officials gave an update on the ongoing efforts to possibly still recover survivors and the grizzly task of recovering remains of the lost. Below are details on the latest Miami-Dade County will be doing to ensure the structural integrity of other structures. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an audit of residential properties in the wake of the tragedy in Surfside.