The fall reopening plan for the Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School District was approved at a School Board meeting on Tuesday. The plan calls for minimizing strategies to mitigate COVID-19 spread, including making masks optional on school property, at school events, and while on buses. Certain mitigation strategies are still in place, including spacing student desks three feet apart and encouraging one per seat on school buses. Some social distancing is still to be encouraged, with the exception of when students are seated at lunch. Cleaning protocols will remain in place.