Motorists Put On Warning

(CHP warns potential speeders)....They will be watching you. The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other Highway Patrols, State patrols, and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign, giving motorists a dozen reasons not to speed. They say speeding violations will be the target of law enforcement in California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming now through Junbe 27th. The CHP says excessive speed and unsafe driving are a threat to everyone on the roadway. They say they and their allied state partners will be out in force this weekend with the common goal of saving lives through speed enforcement. The campaign follows a significant increase in speed related incidents and traffic fatalities in 2020. In California last year, more than 500 people were killed and more than 57,000 others were injured in crashes caused by unsafe speed. Last year the CHP issued more than 28,000 speeding citations to motorists driving in excess of 100 miles per hour, and 9,300 more during the first 4 months of 2021. They say officers will also be looking for seat belt and child safety seat violations this weekend.