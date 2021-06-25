The New York City primaries and upstate shake-ups

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo practically declared “mission accomplished” with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this week, he made it more official – he ended the state of emergency he declared over a year ago, bringing to an end the expanded powers he’s had throughout the crisis. While nearly all restrictions had already been lifted, it did bring an abrupt end to the popular allowance of to-go cocktails. The state permitted the boozy takeout only through emergency powers, and restaurants are now lamenting the sudden loss of one of their best sources of revenue keeping them afloat during the pandemic. Plenty more happened this week, so keep reading for the rest of the news.