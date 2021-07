Celebrities: they’re just like us! The recently-released F9 delivers on just about everything fans could possibly hope for: mass vehicular mayhem, some long-overdue justice for Han, and the simply incredible visual of Vin Diesel and John Cena pretending to be brothers. But now the enigmatic man behind Dominic Toretto himself is speaking out and throwing his support behind one last bit of uncharted territory this franchise has yet to cover — one that any of us on the same wavelength as these movies would surely appreciate. The lovable family of Corona-guzzling misfits and criminals has been everywhere from the streets of LA and Miami to the frozen tundra of the Russian Arctic, but perhaps the time has finally come to consider a different genre-bending locale altogether. That’s right, a musical.