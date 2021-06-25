Flooding closures for Friday 6/25

Effective: 2021-07-11 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Logan The National Weather Service in Lincoln has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Logan County in central Illinois * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 849 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported areas of flooding on State Route 121 near Mount Pulaski as well as urban flooding in Mount Pulaski. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln and Mount Pulaski. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED