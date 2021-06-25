Cancel
Environment

Flooding closures for Friday 6/25

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flood warning is in effect by National Weather Service in effect until Sunday night. Flash flooding is widespread in the listening area. Multiple cars were reported stuck in running water due to flash flooding Friday early morning. Drivers are urged to expect high water especially in low lying areas.

www.kmzu.com
Logan County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Logan The National Weather Service in Lincoln has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Logan County in central Illinois * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 849 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported areas of flooding on State Route 121 near Mount Pulaski as well as urban flooding in Mount Pulaski. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln and Mount Pulaski. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

