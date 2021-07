A major student loan servicing shakeup is in the works as one of the Department of Education’s primary student loan servicers seeks to exit the business. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Authority (PHEAA), which operates FedLoan Servicing, has informed its employees that it plans to end its federal student loan servicing activities when its contract with the Department ends this December. The contract was originally supposed to end in 2019, but was extended several times, and PHEAA will not accept another extension or seek renewal. The news was first reported by PennLive and Politico.