Conor McGregor is making sure the youth of Ireland get the MMA experience they deserve. McGregor is said to have single-handedly put Ireland on the world MMA map. Yes, before the “Notorious” one there were Irish fighters in the UFC and in MMA around the globe, but McGregor’s rising to superstardom as he did helped grow the sport in that part of the world. Now McGregor is doing his part to help out the next generation. He is sponsoring the Irish youth team for the upcoming 2021 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Youth Championships.