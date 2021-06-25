Cancel
Colby Covington Girlfriend Drops Usman Bombshell

Wrestling-edge.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColby Covington just can’t quit when it comes to trolling. He’s back at it again with trolling Usman. This time, Colby brought in his girlfriend and Google…. Colby had previously stated a few months ago about Usman: “That’s Marty Juiceman, he’s the CEO of EPO. Let’s be honest, how many guys do you see in their mid-30s that have craters? Literally, the craters on his face and back look bigger than they are on the moon. That’s saying something. He’s got craters on his face…All that back-ne, all that acne over his face c’mon you’re almost a 40-year-old man and you have acne still bro? You need to find a scientist.”

Colby Covington
