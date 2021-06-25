Colby Covington Girlfriend Drops Usman Bombshell

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque explained why he believes Leon Edwards deserves the next title shot over Colby Covington. Although Edwards is unbeaten over his last 10 fights in a row, UFC president Dana White recently said that Covington will be next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The champ has actually fought both Edwards and Covington in the past, having defeated Edwards by decision in 2015 and Covington by knockout in 2019. Both Edwards and Covington are deserving of getting a rematch with the champ, but only one fighter can step into the Octagon with Usman, and if we are to believe what White says, it will be Covington next.