Or get off the pot: Phillies vs. Mets series preview

After a particularly ugly two-game series against the Nationals, the Phillies will travel to New York for a four-game series against the first place Mets. With a five-game gap separating the teams, this could be an opportunity for the Phillies to finally get their act together and make up some ground. Or it could be a chance to get themselves buried in the standings, and let us stop pretending that this team has a chance to make the playoffs.