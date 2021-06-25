Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 05:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Linn County in north central Missouri Northeastern Pettis County in central Missouri Carroll County in north central Missouri Howard County in central Missouri Cooper County in central Missouri Livingston County in north central Missouri Chariton County in north central Missouri Southern Randolph County in north central Missouri Southern Daviess County in north central Missouri Ray County in west central Missouri Caldwell County in north central Missouri Saline County in central Missouri Lafayette County in west central Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT Saturday. * At 825 AM CDT, emergency management and law enforcement continue to report numerous roads closed across the warned area due to flooding. Between 6 to 11 inches of rain fell across the warned area Thursday night. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moberly, Marshall, Excelsior Springs, Chillicothe, Boonville, Richmond, Higginsville, Lexington, Carrollton, Fayette, Lawson, Concordia, Slater, Hamilton, Gallatin, Salisbury, Huntsville, Sweet Springs, Glasgow and New Franklin. Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area.