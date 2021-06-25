Cancel
Music

Alex Lifeson Has Recorded 10 Songs for New 'Envy of None' Project

By Matt Wardlaw
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson released his first new music in nearly a decade when he shared the instrumentals “Kabul Blues” and “Spyhouse” to coincide with the arrival of his new Epiphone guitar earlier this month. But fans won’t have to wait nearly that long for the next chapter, as Lifeson has completed 10 songs for an upcoming project with an aim to release them later this year.

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

MusicPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Alex Lifeson Preps New Song With Tom Morello and Kirk Hammett

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently participated in a virtual guitar summit with Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Metallica's Kirk Hammett. The song will appear on a work Morello is currently assembling. "I think this is a project that he's working on with a bunch...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RUSH's ALEX LIFESON Says He Has Completed New Album With CONEY HATCH's ANDY CURRAN: 'I'm Really Excited' About It

To mark the occasion of his collaboration with Epiphone and the release of the new Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess guitar, RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson recently debuted two brand new songs titled "Kabul Blues" and "Spy House". Fans can get a listen to "Kabul Blues" and "Spy House" in the video below, and check out the songs in their entirety exclusively at AlexLifeson.com. These two instrumental songs mark the first new music from Lifeson in close to a decade.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Alex Lifeson Says There's No Urgency for New Music With Geddy Lee

Guitarist Alex Lifeson says there's no "urgency" when it comes to a timetable for making new music with longtime Rush bandmate Geddy Lee. "We’ve talked about it, but we’re not moving in any specific way right now," he tells UCR. "I have all of this stuff going on, and he has stuff going on in his life. If we don’t get together, that’s fine."
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Alex Lifeson Says Another Tour Probably Isn't 'in My Cards'

Alex Lifeson isn't likely to return to worldwide tours, although the longtime Rush guitarist is open to the idea of playing a few select shows. “I haven’t really considered [playing live],” he tells UCR. “It’s been almost six years [since the last tour]. After touring at that level [for decades], not to mention the six years before that of spending weeks in small bars and small towns, I’m not in a big hurry to go back on the road.”
wvli927.com

Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson To Release New Album

Ush guitarist and co-founder, Alex Lifeson is working on a new album with former Coney Hatch bassist, Andy Curran, and vocalist Maiah Wayne. They’re recording under the name, Envy Of None. In an interview with Guitar World, Lifeson explained how the idea came about: He said, “Andy approached me about...
gratefulweb.com

Grateful Web Interview with Alex Lifeson

Alex Lifeson’s life has been relatively quiet the past six years. Since Rush’s final performance at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1st, 2015, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the legendary rock band has spent time focusing on his hobbies and passions such as golf and painting, with little to no discussion on when, if at all, new music would be coming down the pipeline.
metalinjection

RUSH's Alex Lifeson Has A New Band, New Album Out Hopefully This Year

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is working on his first post-Rush band, potentially titled Envy Of None. Lifeson is working with ex-Coney Hatch bassist and vocalist Andy Curran and vocalist Maiah Wynne on the project, which he said in an interview with Sweetwater started coming to fruition about four years ago.
Kerrang

blink-182's Mark Hoppus Has A New Project On The Way

Exciting news! While blink-182 are currently hard at work on a new album, it looks like bassist Mark Hoppus has something else up his sleeve, too…. Stopping by LA’s iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO 2019 this weekend to take his son to watch twenty one pilots, the musician was briefly interviewed by LiveXLive: Premium Live Music at the event, and asked if he had a new musical project on the way.
medialoper.com

Certain Songs #2143: Rush – "Freewill"

While one might assume that calling your album Permanent Waves might be a dig at what folks called “new wave” music, Rush would spend much of the 1980s making records that were their spin on new wave as surely as their earlier records were their spins on metal and prog.
rock947.com

Ghost's Tobias Forge shares Metallica-inspired playlist

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has put together a Metallica-inspired playlist for Apple Music. The 30-track set includes two Metallica songs — “Ride the Lightning” and the Master of Puppets cut “The Thing That Should Not Be” — as well as selections by Black Sabbath, Sex Pistols, Twisted Sister, Slayer, and even The Smiths.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled: 'How's he doing that?' I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn't have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."
hotnewhiphop.com

Curren$y Unleashes New Project "Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2"

Hip-hop's most prolific stoner is keeping a steady stream of music on the way. Curren$y returned this week with the release of the latest compilation from his label, Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2. The fourteen-song project includes appearances from various members of Jet Life Recordings including Fendi P, T.Y., and more. Artists like Jay Worthy, OG Maco, Scotty ATL and Black Cobain also make appearances across the tracklist. The latest offering from Spitta serves as the sequel to the 2020 compilation project.
No Treble

Dave Mustaine Says Bass Tracking Is Done for Next Megadeth Album

Tracking for the new Megadeth album has been completed, though we still don’t know by whom. Frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed that recently removed bassist David Ellefson’s parts have been re-recorded by an unnamed musician. The guitarist and vocalist said the “bass parts are all done” and “it won’t be long” until the album is completed in a Cameo to a fan named Tina.
thebeatdfw.com

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.
Guitar World Magazine

The new wave of classic rock: 15 guitar bands you need to know about

SoCal rock 'n' roll crew Rival Sons have been kicking out the jams ever since they formed in 2009. So how, after six albums and a decade-plus in existence, did the four-piece find themselves entering 2021 as one of the forerunners of a new, surging musical movement dubbed the “New Wave of Classic Rock”?
loudersound.com

Plenty release new video for the Japan-like song Sacrifice

Tim Bowness has shared an early version of one of his solo tracks, which was originally recorded by his pre-No-Man band, Plenty. Sacrifice is included on the new collection Enough, out now via Burning Shed, and was audibly been inspired by Japan. Says Bowness of the song, "One of the...

