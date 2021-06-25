Lions club seeking volunteers for July rubber duck race

MEREDITH — The countdown to the annual Meredith Lions Club Rubber Duckie Race is on. The race is held Sunday, July 4, at Hesky Park. Almost 3,500 little duckies will tumble down Mill Falls under Route 3 and travel under the footbridge to the finish line. The first 28 ducks through are prize winners. First prize is $1,000, second prize is $550, third prize is $300, fourth prize is $200 and fifth prize is $100. The other 23 prizes are gift certificates donated by local businesses.